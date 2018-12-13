169,078 Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 169,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,643,000. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises 1.2% of Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 94.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7,143.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 245,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,279,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $398,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.98.

IAC opened at $185.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 241.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $118.83 and a 1 year high of $223.54.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

