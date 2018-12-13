1,730 Shares in Insperity Inc (NSP) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Insperity by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Insperity by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Insperity by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Insperity by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSP. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.40.

In other news, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $3,498,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 598,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,844,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $231,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,509. Company insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock opened at $96.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. Insperity Inc has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $121.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $925.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.62 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/1730-shares-in-insperity-inc-nsp-purchased-by-quantbot-technologies-lp.html.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

Featured Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.