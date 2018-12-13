174,886 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 174,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.12% of Fortune Brands Home & Security as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $256,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FBHS stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $40.89 and a 12-month high of $73.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBHS. Macquarie reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

