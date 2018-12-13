184,064 Shares in Urovant Sciences Ltd (UROV) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 184,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the third quarter worth $14,400,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the third quarter worth $4,574,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the third quarter worth $1,902,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the third quarter worth $900,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the third quarter worth $630,000. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UROV opened at $6.19 on Thursday. Urovant Sciences Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.30). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences Ltd will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. Lp Qvt bought 2,678,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $37,499,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

UROV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Urovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Urovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Urovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

