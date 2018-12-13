1,980 Shares in Eversource Energy (ES) Purchased by TLP Group LLC

TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1,308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Eversource Energy by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.20.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

