1ST Source Bank Grows Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 98,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 123.4% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 34,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Daniel Devine & Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the second quarter. Daniel Devine & Co now owns 14,762 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 104,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 221,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.39.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $112.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $166.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $97.68 and a 52-week high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,190.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $112,494.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

