1ST TR EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD (FGM) Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD (BMV:FGM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.52% of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD during the second quarter valued at $214,000. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD by 12.5% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC grew its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD by 25.3% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD by 13.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD in the third quarter worth about $1,696,000.

FGM stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/GERMANY ALPHADEX FD has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

