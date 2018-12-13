2,000 Shares in FMC Corp (FMC) Purchased by Capital Guardian Trust Co.

Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth about $157,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $72.73 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6 EPS for the current year.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FMC’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $118.00 target price on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $96.00 target price on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.08.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

