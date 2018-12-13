$201.79 Million in Sales Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will post $201.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $204.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $198.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $783.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $780.00 million to $788.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $804.78 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $813.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $187.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.90 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:ETH traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $19.04. 243,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,266. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $517.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In other news, Director James B. Carlson purchased 2,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $38,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman M Farooq Kathwari purchased 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,979,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,597,851.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETH. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

