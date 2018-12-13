2050 Motors (ETFM) & e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Financial Contrast

2050 Motors (OTCMKTS:ETFM) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get 2050 Motors alerts:

This table compares 2050 Motors and e.l.f. Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2050 Motors N/A N/A -2,273.51% e.l.f. Beauty 10.11% 10.60% 5.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 2050 Motors and e.l.f. Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2050 Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A e.l.f. Beauty 2 7 1 0 1.90

e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus price target of $14.16, suggesting a potential upside of 29.05%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than 2050 Motors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of 2050 Motors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 2050 Motors and e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2050 Motors N/A N/A -$1.18 million N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty $269.89 million 1.96 $33.47 million $0.48 22.85

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than 2050 Motors.

Volatility and Risk

2050 Motors has a beta of -2.12, meaning that its share price is 312% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats 2050 Motors on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 2050 Motors

2050 Motors, Inc., a development stage company, intends to import, market, and sell electric automobiles in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United States Territories, and Peru. Its product is e-Go EV, a lightweight carbon fiber electric vehicle. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 2050 Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2050 Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.