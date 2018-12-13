$210.52 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet Inc (ENV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) to post sales of $210.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.00 million to $211.00 million. Envestnet posted sales of $182.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $812.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $812.60 million to $813.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $892.66 million, with estimates ranging from $873.40 million to $901.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

ENV traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $52.32. 386,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,841. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, insider Anil Arora sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $283,982.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William Crager sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $731,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 212,252 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,662 shares of company stock worth $1,188,894 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Envestnet during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

