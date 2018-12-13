21,540 Shares in Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) Purchased by York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

SXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sensient Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

NYSE SXT opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.91. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $78.40.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $342.73 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In other news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan purchased 2,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.02 per share, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries.

