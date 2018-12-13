220,849 Shares in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM) Acquired by Matarin Capital Management LLC

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 220,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.50. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

