$221.47 Million in Sales Expected for CyrusOne Inc (CONE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to announce $221.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.47 million and the highest is $231.52 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $180.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $823.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $819.10 million to $831.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $978.31 million, with estimates ranging from $887.35 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $74.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

CyrusOne stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 795,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CyrusOne by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,035,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CyrusOne by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 655,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,535,000 after acquiring an additional 64,539 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CyrusOne by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 421,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,743,000 after acquiring an additional 318,142 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in CyrusOne by 6,203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 86,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 85,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

