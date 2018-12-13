2,369,500 Shares in Prologis Inc (PLD) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,369,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $160,628,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Prologis at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 12.8% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 23,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 562,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Prologis by 905.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 338,263 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 56.7% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,828,000 after acquiring an additional 778,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 175.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.23 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 51.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

In other Prologis news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 18,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,224,578.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,178,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,328. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Prologis from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.

