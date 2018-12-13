$247.46 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will post sales of $247.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.32 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $217.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $943.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $937.20 million to $946.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.23. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.98 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.36.

In other news, VP Brian K. Miller sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.64, for a total value of $1,410,965.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at $12,048,375.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $53,154.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,083,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,927 shares of company stock worth $5,277,320. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,326,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,233,000 after acquiring an additional 106,568 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 474,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,997,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,326,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,233,000 after acquiring an additional 106,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.35. The company had a trading volume of 131,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,734. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $252.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

