$264.89 Million in Sales Expected for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) to report sales of $264.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Emergent Biosolutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.60 million to $266.18 million. Emergent Biosolutions posted sales of $193.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will report full-year sales of $776.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.30 million to $777.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.41 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Emergent Biosolutions.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Argus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

NYSE EBS traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,039. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 1,319 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $85,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,661,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 35,173 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $2,453,316.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,678 shares of company stock worth $11,030,898. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Third Security LLC purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emergent Biosolutions (EBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.