$3.49 Billion in Sales Expected for D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) to report $3.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 billion and the highest is $3.67 billion. D. R. Horton reported sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full-year sales of $17.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $18.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $20.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.09%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. JMP Securities set a $44.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Mizuho set a $40.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

D. R. Horton stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 159,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,689. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 7.25. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $53.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.67%.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $1,151,030.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,310.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $486,157.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Underhill Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,771,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 63.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 9.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.8% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 151,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.0% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

