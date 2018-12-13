3,187 Shares in Cerner Co. (CERN) Acquired by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cerner by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,032,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after purchasing an additional 177,887 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth approximately $907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 11.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 21.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 12.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $56.15 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Cerner had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cerner from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

In other news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $14,382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,745,734.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $285,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,327,629.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,876,700 in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

