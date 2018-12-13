3M Co (MMM) Holdings Lifted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,652.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 161.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 221.7% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $199.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $181.98 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The stock has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.32%.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $276,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.16.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

