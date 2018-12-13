$4.17 Billion in Sales Expected for CBS Co. (CBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) will report $4.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Seven analysts have issued estimates for CBS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93 billion. CBS posted sales of $3.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBS will report full-year sales of $14.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.21 billion to $16.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CBS.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. CBS had a return on equity of 86.51% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBS. ValuEngine upgraded CBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on CBS from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CBS in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CBS in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

In related news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $198,903.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,724.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 11,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $672,928.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,657,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,380 shares of company stock worth $1,001,762. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CBS by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,802,753 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,884,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877,689 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CBS by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,988,800 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBS by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,338 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $185,813,000 after acquiring an additional 568,942 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in CBS by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,053,844 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,994,000 after acquiring an additional 67,476 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in CBS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,806,377 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CBS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,588,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,656. CBS has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. CBS’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

