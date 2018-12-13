4,016 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,075.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1 year low of $100.99 and a 1 year high of $143.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $595.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.27 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

CW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.88.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 5,620 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $610,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,542,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn E. Tynan sold 1,992 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $216,590.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $1,058,055. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

