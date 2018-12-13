490,100 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Acquired by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 490,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,167,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,136,492,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,277,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,027,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,604 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 345.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,028,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,549 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,500,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $35.87. 4,682,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,289,092. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.51% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

