55,110 Shares in 3M Co (MMM) Acquired by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $668,488,000. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 7.3% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of 3M by 340.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 259,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 175,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.16.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $199.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $181.98 and a 52 week high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “55,110 Shares in 3M Co (MMM) Acquired by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/55110-shares-in-3m-co-mmm-acquired-by-osterweis-capital-management-inc.html.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.