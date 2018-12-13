$72.57 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (SPNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post $72.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.20 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $71.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $288.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.33 million to $289.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $302.01 million, with estimates ranging from $300.91 million to $303.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.12 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPNS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sapiens International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 129.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 66.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 27,719 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at about $6,258,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $14.46.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite.

