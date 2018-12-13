$750.33 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to post sales of $750.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $734.00 million and the highest is $762.18 million. PRA Health Sciences reported sales of $568.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.63 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRAH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $120,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 103.6% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 930.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.51. 308,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,307. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

