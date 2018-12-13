75,446 Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LILAK. BidaskClub raised Liberty Latin America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

