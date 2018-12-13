766 Shares in ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI) Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pfizer Inc sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $523,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $234.52 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $321.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.62.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.34. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $327.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

