8,107 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,107 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after buying an additional 35,326 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.91, for a total value of $404,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $679,676.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

JKHY stock opened at $134.74 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $163.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $392.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

