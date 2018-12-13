$821.11 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce sales of $821.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $793.00 million and the highest is $878.52 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $651.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $201.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.38.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $150,894.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $475,845.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,346 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,953 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $125,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,126.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $169,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $173.42. The company had a trading volume of 965,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,175. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 216.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $142.05 and a 1 year high of $194.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

