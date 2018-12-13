8,800 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 67,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $61.36 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

