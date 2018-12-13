8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Holdings Trimmed by Prospect Capital Advisors LLC

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 485,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,450 shares during the quarter. 8X8 makes up about 5.0% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 5,730 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $97,925.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Potter sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $31,011.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT opened at $19.54 on Thursday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

