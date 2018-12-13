$956.54 Million in Sales Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report $956.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $924.60 million to $977.40 million. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $911.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.11.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $273,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.50. 687,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $241.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

