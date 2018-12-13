982,810 Shares in L Brands Inc (LB) Acquired by Tyvor Capital LLC

Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 982,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,779,000. L Brands accounts for 5.8% of Tyvor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 7.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 269.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in L Brands by 50.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 501,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after acquiring an additional 168,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 61.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,063 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $31.47 on Thursday. L Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.32.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. L Brands had a net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 76.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, Director Raymond Zimmerman sold 6,385 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $180,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/982810-shares-in-l-brands-inc-lb-acquired-by-tyvor-capital-llc.html.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.