A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to announce earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.68. A. O. Smith posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $413,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,242,472.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,551,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,802,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,880,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,553,000 after acquiring an additional 151,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,740,000 after acquiring an additional 845,117 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 279,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $42.57 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.