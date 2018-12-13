A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Position Increased by Water Asset Management LLC

Water Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 134.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,181 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith makes up approximately 7.2% of Water Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Water Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.16. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $68.39.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $413,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,967 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,472.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

