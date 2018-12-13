AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6,123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie stock opened at $88.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $125.86.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.68.
In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $3,824,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 94,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $8,809,621.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,004,604.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.
