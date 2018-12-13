ABLE (ABLX) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

ABLE (CURRENCY:ABLX) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 13th. ABLE has a market cap of $0.00 and $135.00 worth of ABLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ABLE has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABLE token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00033499 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00008263 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 984.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00059016 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00001024 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000800 BTC.

ABLE Profile

ABLX is a token. ABLE’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens. ABLE’s official Twitter account is @Ablecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. ABLE’s official website is www.able-project.io. The official message board for ABLE is medium.com/@ableproject. The Reddit community for ABLE is /r/ABLEproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ABLE

ABLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

