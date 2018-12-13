AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACRX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $10.00 price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.93.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $195.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.81. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lawrence G. Hamel sold 6,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $31,288.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,371 shares in the company, valued at $109,669.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent J. Angotti acquired 10,000 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,609.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 51,700 shares of company stock worth $153,044 over the last 90 days. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,940,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 256.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 62,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 28,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

