Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Stake Lifted by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 530,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,219,000 after buying an additional 49,522 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. BidaskClub lowered Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,863,786. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

