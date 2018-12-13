Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) PT Lowered to $12.00 at SunTrust Banks

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 128.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.41 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Knowlt Binder-Scholl sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $344,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,665,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 698,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 543,809 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 120,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

