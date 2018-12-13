Adenz (DNZ) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

Adenz (CURRENCY:DNZ) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, Adenz has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Adenz coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adenz has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $23.00 worth of Adenz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00002181 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000306 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000377 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Adenz

Adenz (CRYPTO:DNZ) is a coin. Adenz’s total supply is 5,333,061 coins. Adenz’s official Twitter account is @AdenzProject. The official website for Adenz is adenz.org.

Adenz Coin Trading

Adenz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adenz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adenz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adenz using one of the exchanges listed above.

