Adobe (ADBE) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe to $297.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up previously from $276.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $245.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 52 week low of $172.92 and a 52 week high of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.38, for a total value of $665,997.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,875,722.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,142. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4,366.7% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 536 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 92.8% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

