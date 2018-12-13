AEGON (AEG) Holdings Increased by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,339,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522,608 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.05% of AEGON worth $690,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEG. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AEGON by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 508,861 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AEGON by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 321,858 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEGON during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,021,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AEGON by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 257,847 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AEGON by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,026,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 181,359 shares during the period. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. AEGON has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEG shares. ValuEngine cut AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. ABN Amro upgraded AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AEGON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

