aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Tops $29.29 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 13th. aelf has a market cap of $29.29 million and $2.36 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00003166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, BigONE, Gate.io and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.02398503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00139432 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00173056 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.42 or 0.10151868 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030731 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, BigONE, Huobi, Ethfinex, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Bibox, Kyber Network, Koinex, DDEX, GOPAX, ABCC, Tokenomy, Binance, OKEx, AirSwap, Allbit, Bancor Network, Hotbit, Kucoin and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

