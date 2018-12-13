Aetna Inc (AET) Stake Increased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Aetna were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aetna by 3.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Aetna by 10.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Aetna by 18.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Aetna by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 59,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aetna by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Aetna stock opened at $212.70 on Thursday. Aetna Inc has a one year low of $166.88 and a one year high of $213.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aetna from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aetna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

