AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Position Boosted by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in AFLAC by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 308,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after buying an additional 85,020 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AFLAC by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AFLAC by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 263,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $42.90 on Thursday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.08.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

