Agree Realty (ADC) PT Raised to $61.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

NYSE ADC opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Agree Realty had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $37.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agree Realty news, COO Laith Hermiz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at $623,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at $346,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 373.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 91,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 164.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 520 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 10.0 million square feet of gross leasable space.

