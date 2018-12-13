AiLink Token (ALI) Trading Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 13th. One AiLink Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy and Hotbit. AiLink Token has a total market capitalization of $569,456.00 and approximately $126,373.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AiLink Token has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007944 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00033369 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 973.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00059119 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000799 BTC.

ALI is a token. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,110,525,968 tokens. AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AiLink Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AiLink Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AiLink Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

