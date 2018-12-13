Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) received a $80.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 241.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of -0.13.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,594.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 2,242.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

